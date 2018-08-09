× Child scares off armed robber in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young child scared off an armed-robber in East Memphis.

It happened as he reportedly watched as stranger hold a gun to his father’s head in their driveway.

The child’s mother was too scared to show her face, but through a translator, she told WREG what happened to her husband and children.

“They assaulted my husband in front of my house. He went to the store, came back home and took the kids out. When he was taking the youngest out of the car is when it happened,” she said.

It was just after 9 Wednesday night.

She says her husband carried their toddler as their 4-year-old trailed behind. They were feet away from the door when an armed man ran up and started chocking her husband.

“He had my husband. The man put a gun to his head,” the mother said.

Her husband tried to fight back, causing his 2-year-old to fall.

“The baby started crying, and we all came out of the house,” she said.

The child’s loud cry apparently frightened the armed man. He hopped into a clack car and sped off before police could get there.

What’s even more unnerving is MPD’s Crime Tracker shows 26 robberies within a mile over the past three months.

At least eight of them involved Hispanic victims.

It’s unclear if any are connected.

Police are asking if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.