ATF: $5,000 reward offered in Helena-West Helena pawn shop theft

HELENA- WEST HELENA, Ark. — Authorities have announced a $5,000 reward for information in a recent burglary and theft at a Helena-West Helena pawn shop.

According to the ATF, several unknown suspects forced their way into the EZ Pawn shop on July 30. That business is located in the 300 block of East Plaza Street.

The suspects got away with multiple firearms during the incident.

Three suspect also took some jewelry

The ATF, The West Helena Police Department and the National Sports Shooting Foundation are offering a reward for information.

