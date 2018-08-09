× $300 million project to transform Cordova country club

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A $300 million project is being called one of the biggest planned developments in Memphis since Harbor Town. It’s big news that could mean big changes for a well known Memphis golf course.

Approximately 500 homes, 300 senior living units, hundreds of apartments, a hotel, office park, retail and restaurants are being pitched to city leaders for the area now occupied by Colonial Country Club in Cordova.

There has been plenty of talk about new ownership and development for the spot and now an updated set of plans has been presented to the Land Use Control Board.

Colonial Country Club Development Plans

WREG got a look at the proposal that goes before the board next month and ultimately the Memphis City Council. It calls for turning the recently closed north course at Colonial into 179 acres of new residential areas, a senior living area, a full service hotel and 16 acres of retail and restaurants.

Plus there will be millions of dollars in improvements at Colonial Country Club, which still has a south golf course that is in operation.

There will be a community meeting about the plan August 22.