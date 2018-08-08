× West Memphis sanitation workers using new tracking device to save time and money

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis’ sanitation department started using some state-of-the-art tracking technology Wednesday that could save residents money in the long run.

The software sends information back to the city about routes, so drivers can optimize where they’re going and save time.

It also lets headquarters know about maintenance issues instantaneously.

The software is called Rubicon.

It has a feature that allows residents to track trucks in case they’re running later or don’t show up. In that case, they can report it through the app.

“It becomes more of a streamlined process. I think that’s what this system is designed for, saving time. Ultimately, at the end of the day, time is money,” West Memphis Communications Director Nick Coulter said.

West Memphis doesn’t have to pay for the service for the first six months. They’re part of a pilot program that includes other cities like Atlanta and Philadelphia. Officials say once they have enough data to make changes, the rates for homeowners could go down as well.