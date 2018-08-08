× Two Illinois men arrested in Mississippi teenager’s disappearance

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch authorities say two men from Illinois have been arrested in the recent disappearance of an Olive Branch teenager.

Juan E. Andrade, 30, and Jason St. Aubin, 29, both of the same address in Creal Springs, Illinois, will be extradited to Mississippi to face charges in the next few days, police said.

Both subjects received a bond of $555,555 for a charge of kidnapping and $55,555 for a charge of conspiracy.

John Aubrey Peal III, age 14, was found safe in Illinois on Sunday after he was reported missing Aug. 1. He has since returned home.

His family said he’d been chatting with people on an app while playing video games the night before he disappeared.