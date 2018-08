× Police investigating overnight shooting in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to another shooting overnight but this time in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue.

The incident happened at the Valero gas station just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While very few details have been released, paramedics did confirm one person was rushed to the Regional Medical Center. The condition of the victim was not released.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.