× Police: Suspect on the run after stealing car with juvenile inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a car was stolen in Raleigh while a juvenile was inside of it.

Police confirm the car was stolen at Stage and Covington Pike around 4:30 p.m.

The juvenile was found safe 20 minutes later at Harvester in Frayser. He’s now with his mom.

Police say the suspect dropped him off and kept driving the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is a four-door Toyota Rav.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.