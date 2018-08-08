× Lionel Hollins joins Lee Harris’ mayoral transition team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor-elect Lee Harris has officially announced the first members of his transition team, and former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Lionel Hollins is on the roster.

The group will be led by Paul Morris, the former president of the Downtown Memphis Commission, and Hollins, who are co-chairmen. Danielle Inez will also serve as the executive director for the team.

“I am pleased that Paul and Lionel have agreed to lead this effort,” said Harris. “They are knowledgeable and highly respected in this community. They have made this community their home by choice. They have raised kids here. They care deeply about our community. The swearing-in and the formal change in administrations is right around the corner. However, I believe that Paul and Lionel are the type of leaders who, even in this compressed time frame, can get things done.”

Harris, a Democrat who is a state senator, former Memphis city council member and University of Memphis law professor, won Thursday’s county mayor election over David Lenoir.

If you would like to be considered for the transition team, click here.