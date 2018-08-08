× Man accused of stabbing man outside Cooper-Young deli arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The man accused of nearly stabbing a man to death outside a Cooper-Young bar was arrested overnight.

Jason Underwood was charged with attempted first-degree murder. The 37-year-old Olive Branch man had been on the run since Saturday night when police say he got into a heated argument inside Young Avenue Deli.

Police said the men then took the fight outside to the patio area where it escalated. Underwood took out a knife and stabbed a guy in the chest.

Witnesses said the man lost so much blood they didn’t know if he’d survive this.

At last check that victim is still recovering in the hospital.

We are working to find out how Underwood was captured, as well as why the men began fighting.