Live at 9: Protecting kids online, Cash Saver & Wings Over Halls air show

Protecting kids online

A Desoto County family’s five-day nightmare thankfully ended with the safe return of their 14-year-old son, who had been lured away by a predator on a gaming app. But for parents everywhere the story remains frightening, because by all accounts the teenager was well-adjusted, well-behaved, and his parents monitored social media and internet use. It may make parents wonder what more we can do to keep our kids safe.

Len Edwards is with the Commission on Missing and Exploited Children.

The story behind the South Third Cash Saver

This morning, there's a small oasis in South Memphis' food desert. Memphis grocer Rick James opened his fourth Cash Saver on South Third on the site of the old Kroger despite pressure from Memphis officials.

Wings Over Halls

The skies over Lauderdale County, Tennessee won't be clear this weekend: they'll be full of planes. Skip Stewart is one of several stunt pilots performing at the annual Wings Over Halls event benefiting the veterans museum in that area.

Watercooler Wednesday

Kevin Cerrito from Cerrito Trivia and Sports 56, Catrina Guttery from Rock 102.7 Memphis Made and Todd Demers join us to talk about all the trending topics that has social media abuzz.