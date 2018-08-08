Does It Work: The Arctic Air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summertime can be one of the busiest times of the year for Jim Lane, owner of Fast Lane Mechanical.

"We start about seven in the morning until about seven, eight o`clock at night depending on what`s going on."

And they cover all types of calls.

"From changing compressors, condensers, your outside units to changing evaporator coils upstairs."

The perfect person to test The Arctic Air. We brought Lane to a house that has one air conditioning unit for the entire house. The temperature reading downstairs was 71 degrees.

Once upstairs, the temperature reading spiked.

"As we get up here, you can definitely feel the temperature difference."

Jimmy Lane, Jim Lane's son, took a quick reading of the room using their temperature reader.

"Seventy-seven every once in a while. Seventy-four. Seventy-five."

The Arctic Air came with the unit itself along with instructions. You can plug it into a wall outlet or USB port. Jimmy filled a measuring cup with water. Opened the side flap and poured the water into The Arctic Air. He kept pouring until the water hit the fill line which measured out to three cups.

Since the cord that came with it was not long enough, we had to move The Arctic Air to nightstand. Jim plugged it in and turned it on.

You can adjust the speed of the fan to low, medium or high. Jim stuck with the high setting.

Does it really cool the air as it claims?

"Okay, 73 degrees."

A nine degree difference.

"It's a good temperature difference between the two."

"If you needed it to change the temperature, it would come in handy."

Arctic Air, you passed the Does It Work test.