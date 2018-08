× Boil-water notice issued for some in Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A precautionary boil-water notice has been issued for some utility customers in DeSoto County.

The city of Hernando is issuing the water notice for residents who live east of Della and Thousand Oaks due to a broken water line.

They are working to fix the leak.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.