Several homes damaged in South Memphis fire overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several homes were damaged overnight after a fire in South Memphis.

WREG was told it started around 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Beech Street near Walker. No one was inside the building at the time and it may have been vacant.

Flames from that fire quickly spread to other nearby homes, but again, no one was inside at the time.

The cause of the blaze was not released.