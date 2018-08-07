× Search continues for Garden Inn shooting suspect as male victim dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The young man who was shot at the Garden Inn on American Way has died from his injuries, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday after a man and woman got into an argument with a male suspect. Both victims were rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

Officers said the female victim is still fighting for her life.

The suspect in this case was described as a male with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing and pink plaid shirt and blue jeans. He fled the scene in a Chevrolet Malibut with a female who was wearing all black.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.