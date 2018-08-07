Residents to attend open house to speak on future on public parks in Collierville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The town of Collierville wants to hear your take on the future of neighborhood parks.

The parks advisory board is hosting an open house to get the public's input on future park developments for Suggs Park and Nikki McCray Park.

"It makes a difference in the community just to be able to get out and take your kids out of the house," a resident said.

The mom brings her children to enjoy the 16 acre park equipped with not only a place to cool off, but a lighted baseball and softball field, plenty of greenspace and an off-leash area for the pets.

"With all the technology everyone is just so shut off and closed off in their homes. So I love that we have a place we can go to and just meet neighbors and mingle," she said.

Enjoying these places to meet and mingle is why Mark Heuberger, spokesperson with the Town of Collierville, says the Parks Advisory Board hosts an open house for public input.

The two parks to be discussed are Suggs and Nikki McCray Park.

"As communities change and evolve, as interests change and evolve and as new things come out that people are interested in, we want to make sure the parks reflect what people are interested in," he said.

Heuberger says there are three and five year plans to make sure equipment replaced is really what people want. He says the meetings happen regularly, guided on a master plan going out 20 years to the future.

"It is a way the citizens can see their tax dollars being invested, but also a way they can have input into what they would like to have in the parks that are nearest to their community."

The public forum is set for Tuesday, August 14, at 6 p.m.

It will be held at the Collierville VFW located at 347 South Center Street.