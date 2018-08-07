× Police release suspect ID in Young Avenue Deli stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police Tuesday released a photo and name of a suspect in a stabbing at Young Avenue Deli.

Jason Underwood, 37, was identified by police as the person they believe stabbed another man in the chest outside the Cooper-Young bar just after midnight Sunday.

Police said Underwood and the victim had been involved in a fight inside the bar. As the victim was exiting, Underwood allegedly stabbed him in the heart and ran from the scene.

“I saw him standing and going to his seat,” a witness said. “The blood was coming from his wound.”

The witness and his mother were both medics and helped stop the bleeding.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Sgt. Kosso with the Crump station at 901-636-4793 or Crime Stoppers @ 528-CASH.