Police: 20-year-old kidnapped from Parkway Village home at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities issued a City Watch alert for a 20-year-old who was reportedly kidnapped from a home at gunpoint.

According to initial reports, several men arrived at a home in the 4400 block of Wooddale around 10 p.m. Monday and asked for Carmelo Gabriel.

Once he arrived at the door, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the 20 year old walk away with them. He complied and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

Gabriel was described as being 5’5″, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair fade. He was wearing khaki pants, a white shirt and black shoes.

A good description of the suspects was not released.

If you know anything that could help police, call (901) 545-2677 or (901) 636-4479.