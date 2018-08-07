Pass It On: A woman fighting to survive receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What happens when life knocks you down again and again? You get up.

Our play maker is Stacey, and she's helping her friend Renata.

"It's Renata Gaskin-Hope, and she is a cancer survivor of over 25 years. She's had five recurrences. She's just having some difficulty with some financial difficulties, medical bills, prescriptions and recently someone has hit her car."

Actually, that someone was more like something.

"She was sitting still and a deer ran into her car. Oh my goodness. At that point she called a friend who she trusted to repair the car. Unknowing to her, this friend took the car out onto the interstate one evening very late and it was involved in an auto accident," Stacey said.

If you think the deer did damage to the car, then the mechanic did worse.

"Now she's using a rental car and needs to find a new means of transportation to work," she said.

We're passing on $300 from WREG and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

We didn't have to travel. We simply waited by the elevator.

Renata wasn't quite sure what to think.

"Renata, we know you've been having some hardships lately, and so I contacted WREG, Mr. Simpson and Pass It On. You're such a special person to us," Stacey said.

Stacey counted out the cash.

Renata was so grateful for the help that came at a critical time.

"I'm happy and blessed to have such nice co-workers and friends," she said.

Renata knows what the money can be used for.

"I'm actually going to save it and put it towards a down payment on a new car."

But we're not done.

WREG passed on an additional $600. That brought the total to $1,200 towards her new car.

The crying started again, but they were tears of joy.