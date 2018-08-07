× New hotel in Overton Square to take shape this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Construction is expected to begin in November on a new boutique hotel in Overton Square, Loeb Properties said in a release Tuesday.

The 109-room hotel is slated to be built on Cooper Street just north of the Hattiloo Theater and will be branded under Marriott’s brand Tribute Portfolio.

Loeb says the architecture is “designed to match the Square’s unique architectural style with high-end finishes that incorporate local historic imagery.” Indoor and outdoor food service on the ground level and rooftop is planned.

Loeb submitted plans to the Office of Planning and Development on Monday. The company has set a grand opening for the hotel in the first quarter of 2020.