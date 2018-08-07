× Little Caesar’s employee in Paragould tests positive for Hep A, state warns

PARAGOULD, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has a warning for anyone who ate recently at the Little Caesar’s Pizza at 1731 West Kingshighway in Paragould.

An employee at the store tested positive for the Hepatitis A virus, a contagious liver disease and customers could have been exposed.

Since February, 60 cases of hepatitis A have been reported as part of an outbreak in Northeast Arkansas, including one death. All of the cases have been in adults. Eighty percent of cases reported in the last month have been in Greene County residents.

The state urges Greene County residents that are 19-60 years of age to get vaccinated for hepatitis A.