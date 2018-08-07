Kickoff event set for opening of new Grahamwood walking trail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new community walking trail officially opens in the Grahamwood neighborhood on Tuesday.

Community members, Shelby County Schools, Shelby County Health Departmen and the Heights Community Development Corporation worked together to create the new walking trail behind Treadwell Middle School.

Organizers said within a week of the concrete being poured, the third of a mile trail was already being used by multiple community members.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the middle school.

There will be food trucks, a DJ, bounce houses and even an opportunity to register for school.