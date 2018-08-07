Impound lot fees still in effect for crime victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- City officials are still working out how to cover towing fees to the Memphis impound lot so crime victims don't have to.

Donna Dodson called police to her Frayser home recently when she realized her 2000 Chrysler Sebring had been stolen out of her driveway.

She said at the time, police told her since she’s a theft victim, she would not have to pay impound lot fees: a minimum of $135.

A few days later, she said it was recovered outside a home on Frayser Circle.

But now, officials at the lot are telling her a different story.

“They want to charge me $135 to get my car off the impound lot and I only have until the 9th or they’ll start charging me more. I don’t have $135 and then a towing fee to get it home," said Dodson, who stays home on disability and only drives to doctor appointments and the pharmacy.

WREG took her questions to city officials, since they passed an ordinance to address this issue in late July.

“I was trying to be proactive and colleagues supported the drafting of the ordinance. We’re trying to get it done as quickly as possible," Memphis City Council Chair Berlin Boyd said.

But he said the ordinance hasn’t been signed into law yet and they’re still working out some issues, including how the city will cover the contractor towing fees in the future.

“Just trying to make sure we are safe in saying it won’t put the city in a major deficit," Boyd said.

Unfortunately, he said they may not be able to help Dodson, but they’re hoping to have everything set by September.