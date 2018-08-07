× Fetus discovered in airplane toilet at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK — Authorities in New York are investigating after a fetus was found in a toilet aboard an American Airlines flight at La Guardia Airport early Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made several hours after Flight 1942 touched down in New York from Charlotte, North Carolina. The aircraft sat in the American Airlines hangar overnight before a cleaning crew arrived early this morning, CBS News reported.

Reports indicated a member of that cleaning crew was the one who discovered the fetus after picking up a large amount of tissue paper that had been stuffed in the toilet.

NBC New York was told the worker described seeing a foot. It’s estimated that the fetus was between five and six months old.