Father accused of robbing juveniles after fight with son

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— A Mid-South father was arrested after allegedly robbing two juveniles who were involved in a fight with his son.

The juveniles told police they were in a park near the 3400 block of Steve Road on Friday when they got into a fight with another boy. While fighting, the boy’s father, Marcus Conley, approached the juveniles, pulled out a gun and demanded they hand over their cellphones.

The boys said they quickly complied and left the area.

Conley was taken into custody on Monday and charged with aggravated robbery.