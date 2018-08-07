× Crosstown kidnapping, robbery suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was charged after allegedly confessing to his role in a recent assault, robbery and kidnapping in the Crosstown area.

The victim told police the attack happened as he was walking home from the store on July 26. He said he was in the 400 block of Malvern when three men suddenly attacked him. One of them struck him in the face with a gun and demanded his belongings.

Despite complying with the men, the victim said they didn’t stop there.

The suspects then forced him back to his apartment at gunpoint where they rummaged through his things searching for items to steal. They then walked him to the Marathon gas station and forced him to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM.

When all was said and done, the suspects got away with the victim’s phone, wallet, cash, a Green Dot money card and his TV.

Though they didn’t disclose how, police said they eventually developed Michael Moore as one of the suspects responsible for the attack. He was located on Exchange overnight and taken into custody.

Moore was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

WREG is working to learn the identities of the other two suspects.