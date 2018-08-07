Blackburn touts Trump endorsement in US Senate race ad

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is surrounded by reporters after leaving the office of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) at the U.S. Capitol March 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Ryan and House GOP leaders postponed a vote on the American Health Care Act after it became apparent they did not have enough votes to pass the legislation that would repeal and replace Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn is keeping President Donald Trump at the center of her Senate campaign in her second TV ad.

The digital and statewide TV ad replays a Nashville rally in May when Trump boosted Blackburn. The ad touts Trump’s endorsement and Blackburn’s commitment to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall, repeal the Affordable Care Act and keep tax cuts permanent.

Blackburn is in a tight red-state race against popular Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Bredesen says he’ll be independent and support Trump’s good ideas for Tennessee and oppose the bad ones. Blackburn’s campaign is painting Bredesen as in lockstep with Washington Democrats.

A recent Bredesen digital ad shows several Republicans, including Sen. Bob Corker, speaking kindly about Bredesen in news clips. Two of the Republicans issued irked statements about it.