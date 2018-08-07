Background of Kingsbury principal reveals history of complaints, previous suspension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools confirmed Tuesday that Kingsbury High Principal Terry Ross is on administrative leave while an external investigation in done into complaints of grade changing, harassment and more.

In a message to staff, Shelby County Schools finally confirmed why the principal of Kingsbury High School, Dr. Terry Ross, hasn't been on campus since the first day of school.

The message was sent hours after WREG told viewers about Ross' personnel and labor files that had dozens of complaints from teachers, staff and law enforcement accusing Ross of grade changing, refusing to track attendance, harassment and bullying.

Parents received a different voicemail message that notified them about Ross' absence.

"It was out of control, erratic, disgusting and offensive conduct," one teacher wrote.

WREG found out Ross had similar complaints at his previous job as a principal in Buffalo, New York. We've also learned Ross worked at Getwell Elementary in the early 2000's.

We found a document that states Ross was suspended for three days after failing to follow the required TCAP testing security procedures.

We are working to find out more details.

In Tuesday's pick up line, parents had yet to receive the message sent by SCS. They told us they were concerned it took the district so long to let them know about Ross and the investigation.

"I haven't heard anything about it at all," a parent said.

We reached out to every board member. Only two responded.

Scott McCormick said, "I am aware outside investigators are investigating allegations of unfair treatment and retaliation. I have not been given any details."

Kevin Woods said he hasn't been briefed yet.

We also reached out to Ross again, but didn't hear back.

WREG has learned two more teachers have come forward.

The district called a staff meeting at an assembly at the school on Wednesday. They say Vice Principal Shenar Miller will take over for now.

They are also bringing in a former principal to help out.