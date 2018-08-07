Arkansas community asked to get Hepatitis A vaccinations after Little Caesars case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARAGOULD, Ark. -- Arkansas Department of Health officials are recommending a community get vaccinated after a Hepatitis A outbreak.

Officials say it stems from a Little Caesars employee in Paragould testing positive for the infection.

Now, it's being recommended the majority of Greene County get vaccinated.

“I’m a nurse, so obviously I believe in vaccinations," said resident Lori Hulett. "I believe it’s probably a good idea. There’s been a large outbreak in this area.”

Arkansas health officials say anyone who visited the Little Caesars on West Kingshighway between July 19th and August 2nd should get vaccinated -- Along with everyone in Greene County between the ages of 19 and 60.

“I got the cut off because I should be immune to it by now and so I’m not concerned for myself or my grandson, but our daughters, I’m sure they need to go ahead and get vaccinated," said resident Gwen Woods.

Since February, there have been 80 Hepatitis A cases known in the area, including one death.

“It is concerning, very concerning that this is going on in our county," said Woods.

Hepatitis A is described as a rare, but very contagious liver infection.

It’s spread person-to-person through fecal contamination or through contaminated food or water.

Symptoms range from fatigue to nausea.

Officials say the best way to prevent it is to get vaccinated.

And of course, keep your hygiene up.

The Arkansas Department of Health is giving free vaccinations for residents of Greene County for the next two weeks.

For more information, head over to their website.