The AAF signs first 100 players with a heavy contingent heading to Alliance Memphis
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Alliance of American Football has signed its first 100 players to compete in the new professional league launching on February 9, 2019. The Alliance recently began the process of offering player contracts to potential prospects following an extensive evaluation process by the personnel staff of The Alliance’s eight teams.
“Today marks an exciting step in our journey to providing fans and players with top-flight football in the spring, as we begin to establish a competitive foundation and base of talent that will keep expanding throughout this fall and winter,” explained Bill Polian, co-founder and head of football, The Alliance. “These athletes will now have an opportunity to begin, extend or revitalize their professional football careers and continue playing the game we all love.”
He added, “Our personnel staff, general managers and coaches will continue to recruit aggressively in the days and months to come. Team-building is a never ending task and we are excited to attack that challenge and to build on this very positive start.”
The standard Alliance player contract offers players a base salary of $250,000 over three years with a comprehensive bonus system which will award financial compensation based on a variety of metrics such as performance, win, and fan engagement. Additionally, players who make final rosters will be offered postsecondary education assistance and health and wellness benefits.
Players are allocated to Alliance teams based on where they competed in college. If a player’s college is outside The Alliance footprint, he will be allocated based on his most recent NFL/CFL team. If a player’s college is outside The Alliance allocation footprint AND he did not play in the NFL or CFL, then he is unallocated and available to be tendered a contract by any Alliance team. If a player signs with The Alliance and is then offered a contract to play in the National Football League, the player will be granted permission to pursue that opportunity.
Here are the players who have signed with Alliance Memphis–
MEMPHIS Bennifield Alejandro QB Chattanooga
MEMPHIS Bowman Jordan DB California (PA)
MEMPHIS Cook Jonathan DB Memphis
MEMPHIS Eugene Dwayne LB Arkansas
MEMPHIS Ferguson Tyler QB Penn State
MEMPHIS Foreman Tyler DB Portland State
MEMPHIS Gibson Damon TE Minnesota St-Moorhead
MEMPHIS HarringtonBrett DB Western Kentucky
MEMPHIS Hicks Josh RB Rutgers
MEMPHIS Horn Reece WR Indianapolis
MEMPHIS Hosket Jess QB SE Missouri State
MEMPHIS Jackson Andrew LB Western Kentucky
MEMPHIS Jasper Josh P Louisiana State
MEMPHIS Jeter Colin TE Louisiana State
MEMPHIS McClain Blake DB Kentucky
MEMPHIS McKinley Ryan DB Montana
MEMPHIS McNeil Pat DT Middle Tenn. State
MEMPHIS Monroe Darion DB Tulane
MEMPHIS Morris Christian T Mississippi
MEMPHIS Mosier Cole T Kentucky
MEMPHIS Murphy Richard TE North Carolina-Charlotte
MEMPHIS Omoile Oni C Iowa State
MEMPHIS Pardner Jahmahl DB Memphis
MEMPHIS Reid Jordan WR Ohio
MEMPHIS Rush Xavier WR Tulane
MEMPHIS Sims Darrius DB Vanderbilt
MEMPHIS Smith Trevon WR Arkansas-Monticello
MEMPHIS Thigpen Xavier LB Southern Mississippi
MEMPHIS ThompsonBrett TE Tennessee-Martin
MEMPHIS Timmons Ryan WR Kentucky
MEMPHIS Vereen Corey DE Tennessee
MEMPHIS Winston Jamichael DE Arkansas