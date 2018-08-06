× The AAF signs first 100 players with a heavy contingent heading to Alliance Memphis

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Alliance of American Football has signed its first 100 players to compete in the new professional league launching on February 9, 2019. The Alliance recently began the process of offering player contracts to potential prospects following an extensive evaluation process by the personnel staff of The Alliance’s eight teams.

“Today marks an exciting step in our journey to providing fans and players with top-flight football in the spring, as we begin to establish a competitive foundation and base of talent that will keep expanding throughout this fall and winter,” explained Bill Polian, co-founder and head of football, The Alliance. “These athletes will now have an opportunity to begin, extend or revitalize their professional football careers and continue playing the game we all love.”

He added, “Our personnel staff, general managers and coaches will continue to recruit aggressively in the days and months to come. Team-building is a never ending task and we are excited to attack that challenge and to build on this very positive start.”

The standard Alliance player contract offers players a base salary of $250,000 over three years with a comprehensive bonus system which will award financial compensation based on a variety of metrics such as performance, win, and fan engagement. Additionally, players who make final rosters will be offered postsecondary education assistance and health and wellness benefits.

Players are allocated to Alliance teams based on where they competed in college. If a player’s college is outside The Alliance footprint, he will be allocated based on his most recent NFL/CFL team. If a player’s college is outside The Alliance allocation footprint AND he did not play in the NFL or CFL, then he is unallocated and available to be tendered a contract by any Alliance team. If a player signs with The Alliance and is then offered a contract to play in the National Football League, the player will be granted permission to pursue that opportunity.

Here are the players who have signed with Alliance Memphis–

MEMPHIS Bennifield Alejandro QB Chattanooga

MEMPHIS Bowman Jordan DB California (PA)

MEMPHIS Cook Jonathan DB Memphis

MEMPHIS Eugene Dwayne LB Arkansas

MEMPHIS Ferguson Tyler QB Penn State

MEMPHIS Foreman Tyler DB Portland State

MEMPHIS Gibson Damon TE Minnesota St-Moorhead

MEMPHIS HarringtonBrett DB Western Kentucky

MEMPHIS Hicks Josh RB Rutgers

MEMPHIS Horn Reece WR Indianapolis

MEMPHIS Hosket Jess QB SE Missouri State

MEMPHIS Jackson Andrew LB Western Kentucky

MEMPHIS Jasper Josh P Louisiana State

MEMPHIS Jeter Colin TE Louisiana State

MEMPHIS McClain Blake DB Kentucky

MEMPHIS McKinley Ryan DB Montana

MEMPHIS McNeil Pat DT Middle Tenn. State

MEMPHIS Monroe Darion DB Tulane

MEMPHIS Morris Christian T Mississippi

MEMPHIS Mosier Cole T Kentucky

MEMPHIS Murphy Richard TE North Carolina-Charlotte

MEMPHIS Omoile Oni C Iowa State

MEMPHIS Pardner Jahmahl DB Memphis

MEMPHIS Reid Jordan WR Ohio

MEMPHIS Rush Xavier WR Tulane

MEMPHIS Sims Darrius DB Vanderbilt

MEMPHIS Smith Trevon WR Arkansas-Monticello

MEMPHIS Thigpen Xavier LB Southern Mississippi

MEMPHIS ThompsonBrett TE Tennessee-Martin

MEMPHIS Timmons Ryan WR Kentucky

MEMPHIS Vereen Corey DE Tennessee

MEMPHIS Winston Jamichael DE Arkansas