Police: Two critically injured in motel shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were critically injured Monday morning in a shooting at a motel on American Way.
Police say they responded at 10:30 a.m. for a shooting call at the Garden Inn & Suites at American Way and Lamar.
A male and female were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect was described as a man with dreadlocks wearing a pink plaid shirt and blue jeans, but police did not say that an arrest had been made.
35.076540 -89.951233