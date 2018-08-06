× Police: Two critically injured in motel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were critically injured Monday morning in a shooting at a motel on American Way.

Police say they responded at 10:30 a.m. for a shooting call at the Garden Inn & Suites at American Way and Lamar.

A male and female were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspect was described as a man with dreadlocks wearing a pink plaid shirt and blue jeans, but police did not say that an arrest had been made.

