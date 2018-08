× Police: Man critically injured in Cordova wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured in a wreck at westbound I-40 and Appling in Cordova Monday evening, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 4:09 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police haven’t confirmed what caused the wreck.

This is an ongoing investigation.

