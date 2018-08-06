× New Tennessee veterans cemetery being dedicated Tuesday

PARKERS CROSSROADS, Tenn. — A new Tennessee state veterans cemetery is being dedicated this week.

The Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads is in West Tennessee midway between Nashville and Memphis, in Henderson County.

The state Department of Veterans Services said Gov. Bill Haslam, Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder and others are expected for the ceremony at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The cemetery is located at 693 Wildersville Road in Parkers Crossroads.

The department manages and maintains five veterans cemeteries in the state. More information is available online .