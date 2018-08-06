× Neighbors dive for cover as man shot at Midtown corner in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown neighborhood is on edge after a shooting in the middle of the day at a busy intersection.

A man was shot in the ankle Sunday when someone started firing into his vehicle at Poplar and Avalon.

Nine months ago, a man was shot and killed near the same corner.

“I’ve been in Memphis since 1995, and the majority of the time it’s quiet,” a resident said.

Comments left on the Nextdoor app show people in some of the apartments nearby dove to the ground for cover after they heard gunfire.

“I just heard someone drove down the street and was shooting,” one resident wrote.

Police say the 18-year-old victim told them he had just pulled up to a red light at Avalon and Poplar when a small white SUV pulled up next to him. That’s when two men dressed in black fired into the vehicle.

The victim says he didn’t realize he had been shot until he got home.

Neighbors say they are alarmed the shooting happened in the middle of the day.

People who heard the gunfire say they found two shell casings at the corner of the crime scene.

They say when police arrived, they found more shell casings a street down at Poplar and Willet.

Back in October, a man was shot and killed outside a car wash at the same intersection.

Nearly a year ago a man led police on a car chase after stealing a vehicle from the shopping center at Poplar and Avalon. The car thief was killed after he crashed at North Avalon.

Neighbors say this is not the kind of crime they want to have to get used to.

Police are looking for the two men in the white SUV who shot the other driver.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

35.143184 -90.007151