× Nashville teens’ carjacking attempt foiled by manual transmission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police say two teenagers, ages 15 and 17, were arrested Sunday night after unsuccessfully attempting to carjack two women’s vehicles in separate incidents.

According to police, the pair first ran up to a woman sitting inside a car parked in a garage on Hillsboro Pike. They opened the driver and passenger-side doors and attempted to pull the woman from the vehicle, but she screamed and held down her car’s horn.

They got away, but about an hour later targeted another woman in a Kroger parking lot, grabbing her keys and jumping in the vehicle.

After a few seconds, they got out of the car and ran away — apparently they were unable to drive a stick-shift, police said.

The teens were spotted a short time later and are charged in Juvenile Court with attempted robbery/carjacking, theft of property, and attempted theft of a vehicle.