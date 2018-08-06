× Mid-South students, teachers head back to school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Mid-South children are waking up this morning for their first day of school. Summer break is officially over for many area students including Desoto County, Germantown Municipal Schools, and of course Shelby County Schools.

At last check, 84 percent of Shelby County Schools students are registered, which is a big improvement from just five years ago.

New this year, Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said the district pumped $60 million into classrooms. Some of that money has been put towards mental health, security and drug intervention.

“Some of that was around supporting kids and their social-emotional needs. We hired more guidance counselors and behavioral specialists. Obviously security, we hired more security officers.”

Staff is also now prepared for student drug overdoses. Schools are equipped with Narcan and staff have been trained on how to use the medicine.

Bartlett, Collierville, Lakeland and West Memphis students head back to the classroom next Monday, August 13.