× Men, juvenile charged in southeast Memphis attempted robbery, murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men and a juvenile were taken into custody overnight after allegedly shooting and killing a man during an attempted robbery.

Before he died the victim – Djibril Sy – told police he agreed to meet an individual in the 3700 block of Outland Road to buy a phone. When he arrived, two men and a female juvenile tried to rob him. He was able to give them a description of those responsible before he died Saturday from multiple gunshot wounds.

Using the information along with an eye witness account, officers said they were able to identify Erik Robinson and Marquavious Smith as the two males responsible. All three suspects turned themselves into police.

They all also admitted to their roles in the crime, saying Robinson was the one who shot and killed Sy.