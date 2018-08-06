Memphis man speaks out after helping victim who was critically stabbed outside Cooper-Young bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering after a stabbing outside of a Midtown bar.

Police say it all started with an argument inside of Young Avenue Deli in Cooper Young then escalated.

A man, who doesn't want to be identified, was watching a UFC fight inside of the bar when another fight irrupted just feet away from them.

"We were on our way out of the door when the initial scuffle broke out," he said.

That's when he said people tried to stop the fight near the bars pool tables.

But then, two men and some friends ended up outside moments later. That's when the fight started all over again.

The witness says the friends got involved, and the victim nearly lost his life.

"I saw him standing and going to his seat. The blood was coming from his wound."

Luckily he and his mother are medics.

She was outside of the bar when she quickly tried to help the man while holding his stab wound that were directly over his heart.

She tells WREG the blood was pouring out quickly and her son, along with another man, was right by her side.

"We tried to keep him talking. I asked him his name and everything else just to try to keep him conscious and aware. Prior to the ambulance arriving, he started to lose some color in his face along with a little bit of consciousness."

She says it was a close call.

Many people were standing outside of the bar witnessing it all.

The man says he wouldn't call himself a life-saver, but is happy to know so many people came together to help.