Manhunt Monday: Who killed Kirara Holmes?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A search for answers is at 16 weeks and counting as the mother of a North Memphis woman mourns with no closure.

Karen Crowder spends most of her days crying.

She had to do something no parent should ever have to do. Crowder had to bury her daughter and explain to her grandchildren why they will never see their mother again.

"I feel awful everyday. What hurts me the most is when I look at the boys, knowing they don't have their mom."

Memphis Police say four months ago 28-year-old Kirara Holmes was shot and killed at the corner of Lane and Manassass.

Family members say she was just stopping by the corner store to grab a coke when someone pulled up and opened fire, hitting her multiple times.

Holmes, a single mother, didn't survive her injuries.

"It's very possible that she was near someone who was a target and she became the victim instead," an officer said. "She may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Crowder says her daughter didn't hang out with a lot of people and didn't have any enemies.

"She looked out for people and did what ever you asked her to do. If she had it, she would give it to you even if it was her last."

The senseless shooting left two small boys to deal with the pain of growing up without their mother.

"It has turned my world upside down. You took everything. You took everything from me," Crowder said. "People say I'm strong, but they don't know I cry everyday."

If you know who killed 28-year-old Kirara Holmes, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.