× Man accused of kidnapping, stabbing girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man stabbed his girlfriend with a kitchen knife, then forced her to drive to a wooded area where he allegedly threatened to kill her.

A woman got out of a car and flagged down officers at McLemore and Wellington in South Memphis around 7 p.m. Friday, telling them she’d been stabbed by her boyfriend, identified as Tobias Trent, 23.

Police noticed a puncture in her right thigh and scratches around her neck. She and Trent also have two children together, police said.

She told them Trent had asked her to drive him to his grandmother’s house to talk. Once in the car, she said Trent pulled out a 7-to-8-inch kitchen knife and stabbed her in the thigh, then held the knife to her neck and told her to drive to a wooded area where he told her, “I could kill you right now and no one would know.”

The woman said she was held against her will and believed Trent was going to kill her.

When she escaped the car, officers said Trent was in the passenger’s seat and was attempting to get away.

He was detained and is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.