Hundreds arrested, charged in Memphis crime-fighting operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two major crime-fighting operations by Memphis Police this year ended with hundreds of arrests.

Operation Summer Heat II focused on “proactive enforcement detail” in “high-crime areas of the city” for two months between June 9 and Aug. 3, police said. They arrested people involved in illegal drugs and weapons, violent crimes and wanted criminals The operating ran .

The 522 total arrests included 237 felony arrests and 116 drug arrests. Police recovered 44 pounds of marijuana, 2.8 grams of methamphetamine, crack, powdered cocaine, hundreds of pills, 51 vehicles and $129,219 in cash.

Another police initiative that focused on illegal drugs, Operation Jack Rabbit, ran from January until Aug. 3 and resulted in 55 defendants indicted on 199 chargeable offenses.

Nine defendants were documented Vice Lords, Crips, and/or Gangster Disciples street gang members. The youngest defendant indicted in this operation was 18 and the oldest defendant indicted was 64.

In addition to drugs, detectives seized two vehicles and $4,753.00 cash as suspected drug proceeds.

Thirty of the defendants were rounded up by police Aug. 3. and charged with multiple counts of felony sale and possession of controlled substances. They are:

Carl Knox, 64; Dedrick Jones, 41; Joe Newmy, 26, Traveling Vice Lords gang member; Anthony Bolton, 33; Michael Bolton, 38; Bennie Sims, 31; Marcus Campbell, 38; Rodney Hill, 40; Darron Williams, 33; Devin Sumlin, 25; Michael Fitch, 28, Grape Street Crips 103 gang member; Shanta Hardaway, 30; Deora Anderson, 37; Terrance Grayson, 41, also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and sale of a controlled substance; Okorie Thomas, 20; Marico Barber, 22; Tedrick Abram, 19; Steven Weathersby, 21; David Calcote, 29; Cadre Metcalf, 25; Lonzayres Hines, 27; Quinton Belew, 38, Gangster Disciples gang member; Ronald Franklin, 58; Cody Jenkins, 26; Miracle Bills, 25; Daniel Isby, 29; Antonio Guy, 25, Grape Street Crips Gang member; Terrance Thomas, 35, Unknown Vice Lords gang member; Mario Lewis, 27; Andre Jackson, 49.