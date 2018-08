× MPD: Security fires at suspected meat thief outside Cordova Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a security guard at a Cordova grocery store fired shots at a man suspected of stealing meat from the store.

It happened Sunday morning at the Kroger on Germantown Parkway.

Police said a man tried to steal some food and ran out of the store. A loss prevention employee then shot at his car as he was trying to leave.

No injuries were reported.

Police haven’t said if anyone has been arrested.