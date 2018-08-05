× Police: Man arrested in stolen car after hitting ambulance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested in a stolen car after he ran into a Memphis Fire Department ambulance vehicle Sunday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

According to the affidavit, officers were on the scene of a call at Park and Highland when a gray 2017 Honda Accord struck the vehicle that was parked at the scene.

Officers found out the vehicle was stolen after running the tag on the Honda Accord.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Bryant Bishop, was arrested and taken into custody.

He’s charged with one count of theft of property.