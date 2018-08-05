× Police: Cameras capture man attempting to break into school to get ‘something to eat’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after trying to break into a school to get something to eat early Sunday morning, Memphis Police said.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to the scene at Sheffield High School in the 4300 block of Sheffield after getting a possible prowler call.

A SCS officer made the scene and saw the suspect, later identified as Romain Humphrey, standing on a plastic school chair in front of the entryway door, attempting to pull out the plexi-glass.

The officer noticed there was a large chunk of concrete near the suspect, and a window had been damaged.

Humphrey was immediately taken into custody.

Upon questioning, police say he confessed to trying to break into the school because he “needed something to eat.”

