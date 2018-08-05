× Olive Branch Police: Missing teen found safe in Illinois

Olive Branch, Miss. — The Olive Branch Police Department says 14-year-old John Aubrey Peal III has been found safe.

Peal was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Peal’s parents, Alicia and John Aubrey Peal II, feared their son had been lured away by a stranger after chatting on a gaming app.

Peal II told WREG that police confirmed that Peal III met up with someone from the gaming app.

Peal II said that his son was found in Ilinois. He turned himself into a fire department after seeing social media posts about his disappearance.

Olive Branch police say this is case remains an “open and active” investigation.