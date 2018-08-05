× Two people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-55, southbound lane blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck on I-55 in Shelby County has delayed southbound traffic near the Third Street exit at mile marker six, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes, causing the right lane to be blocked.

Twp people were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The accident was reported around 8 p.m.

The scene is expected to be clear around 9 p.m.

We will update this story as more information is available.