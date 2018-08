× Man critically stabbed outside Cooper-Young bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed during an argument outside a Midtown bar shortly after midnight Sunday.

Police said two men had been fighting inside Young Avenue Deli in Cooper-Young. They found one of the men stabbed outside the restaurant.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No arrests have been made.

Neighbors said the victim was being ejected from the bar when the other man stabbed him in the chest.