× Lawn care employee arrested for stabbing boss

Memphis, Tenn. — A lawn care employee has been arrested for stabbing his boss.

Police have arrested 33-year-old Earl Ellis for stabbing his boss, 64-year-old Harold McGhee, on Thursday, Aug. 2. Ellis has been charged with attempted second degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Police say that Ellis approached McGhee outside of his home in the 3500 block of Hallbrook and asked to borrow money. McGhee gave him money out of his pocket, but Ellis demanded more. Ellis then began to stab McGhee.

McGhee told police he gave Ellis $400 so that Ellis would stop stabbing him.

McGhee was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

McGhee’s wife, Robbie, told WREG that McGhee hired Ellis two weeks ago because Ellis needed help.

Robbie McGhee also told WREG that Ellis stabbed McGhee with a pair of garden shears. Police did not confirm that garden shears were used in the attack.

Ellis will be arraigned in court Monday morning.