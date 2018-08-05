‘I’m scared:’ Raleigh home invasion victim describes terrifying incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for two suspects who turned a Raleigh woman's normal night at home into a nightmare.

The woman says she was just sitting in her home on Queen Anne Drive Friday night when two armed men barged in, forced her to the ground and demanded money.

"I started almost praying to myself that they wouldn't hurt me," the victim said.

A neighborhood she says has been safe for 10 years is now a place she fears.

"When I got up and saw those two guys I said, 'What are y'all doing here?" She says she was sitting in her home just before midnight Friday, when all of a sudden she saw two black men holding hand guns and demanding cash.

'I said, 'Well, I don't have that much money here. I can get you to the bank."

She didn't get them to the bank though. Instead, she gave them $900.

"$900 is like 9 cents to me. I don't care. Just don't hurt me."

The woman's family just invested in a surveillance camera nearly a month before the break-in. Little did they know that would help in this investigation.

Pictures obtained by WREG show the two men.

Police say they're between 24 and 32-years-old.

The victim says they told her they wouldn't hurt her or her dog, because all they wanted was the money.

"I'm scared. I'm just shaking inside."

Just weeks ago she wouldn't have been scared. Her husband was living in the home armed with several guns, but he has since passed away.

"I got too many things going on. I need to be out of this house. I know that, and I'm going to get out as soon as I can," she said.

She believes the men may have known that she now lives alone and found her as an easy target.