Two people dead after crash in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. —Officials in Hardin County, Tennessee are investigating a crash that killed two people.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday night near the community of Walnut Grove. authorities say the SUV left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Police say the vehicle then caught fire and two people in the car died.

This happened near Pickwick Lake so officials believe the victims might have been visiting the area.

If you have any information about the incident, call Tennessee Highway Patrol at (901) 543-6256