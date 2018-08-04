× SCS holds block party to help parents register their kids for school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School District made summer’s last weekend count by hosting a block party that also allowed parents to register their kids for school.

There was some music, dancing food, and not one but three bouncy houses at this back to school block party.

The most important business of the day parents getting their kids officially registered.

They also had people making sure they’re children are up to date on their immunizations.

Crystal Brown’s son Karree is going into kindergarten.

“I’m just anxious and nervous. but he is going to do great. We got him prepared,” Brown said.

SCS wants to make sure everyone is prepared and today gave away backpacks, uniforms and a few school supplies.

A mom of five said she was feeling good for the new year after she preregistered her kids.

As of Friday, about 84 percent of students were registered for school.

SCS says last year around 3,000 registered on this day.

This may be the last hurrah for students but it’s also a bit a celebration for parents.

Who couldn’t be happier their kids are headed back to the classroom.

One mother at the event said she was happy her kids were going back because they just “kept eating up the groceries.”